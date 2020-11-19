16 Pakistani journalists 'move IHC to unban Nawaz Sharif's speeches'
Web Desk
12:11 AM | 19 Nov, 2020
16 Pakistani journalists 'move IHC to unban Nawaz Sharif's speeches'
Share

ISLAMABAD – Sixteen prominent journalists have reportedly filed a petition in Islamabad High Court (IHC) to allow airing the speeches and interviews of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the country.

They include Najam Sethi, Ziauddin, Nasim Zehra, Asma Sherazi, Gharida Faruqi, Munazie Jehangir, Saleem Safi, Mansoor Ali Khan and others.

The petition comes over a month after the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) banned broadcast and rebroadcast of any speech, interview or public address of absconders or proclaimed offenders.

The official Twitter handle of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was quick to respond: "Journalists are meant to be unbiased politically & not supposed to be a party worker."

Nawaz Sharif, the 70-year-old supreme leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N),  fiery speeches from London, had targeted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government as well as many state institutions including judiciary and the military in his fiery speeches from London.

The regulatory body, in a statement, prohibited the broadcasting of content including commentary, opinions or suggestions about the potential fate of sub-judice matter which tends to prejudice the determination by a court and a tribunal in compliance with the order passed by the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

"If licensee fails to comply with the aforementioned directives, the authority shall take action under Section 29 and 30 of PEMRA Ordinance which may result in imposition of fine and suspension/revocation of licence," it added.

Pemra bans Nawaz Sharif’s speeches on TV ... 09:28 PM | 1 Oct, 2020

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) has imposed ban on airing speech of former ...

Sharif had left for London late last year after securing bail for medical treatment in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case and the Al Azizia reference.

The Supreme Court, on July 28, 2017 had disqualified Nawaz in the Panama Papers case and ordered the NAB to file separate cases which were respectively called Avenfiled, Al-Azizia and Flagship references.

Nawaz Sharif 'committed high treason by targeting ... 01:31 AM | 13 Nov, 2020

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader Nawaz ...

More From This Category
16 Pakistani journalists 'move IHC to unban Nawaz ...
12:11 AM | 19 Nov, 2020
New date for MDCAT 2020 announced again 
12:09 AM | 19 Nov, 2020
COVID-19: Pakistan bans large gatherings with ...
11:55 PM | 18 Nov, 2020
Annual Urs of Hazrat Shah Jamal begins in Lahore ...
11:44 PM | 18 Nov, 2020
KU declares MEd results of annual examination 2019
11:35 PM | 18 Nov, 2020
Here's the list of Lahore areas under smart ...
11:30 PM | 18 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Amna Ilyas opens up about dealing with racist remarks from family
03:47 PM | 18 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr