New date for MDCAT 2020 announced again 

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Medical Council has announced the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2020 will be conducted on November 29.

Upon compliance with the directions of the Honourable Sindh High Court, the National MDCAT will be held on 29th November, 2020. — Pakistan Medical Commission (@pmc_org) November 18, 2020

"Upon compliance with the directions of the Honourable Sindh High Court, the National MDCAT will be held on 29th November, 2020," said the PMC in a tweet on Wednesday.

The announcement comes a week after the Sindh High Court barred the PMC from holding the MDCAT 2020 that was scheduled for November 15.

The SHC had halted the exam till the formation of an academic board and authority.