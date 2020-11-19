TLP chief Khadam Hussain Rizvi dies

LAHORE – Renowned cleric and head of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) Khadam Hussain Rizvi died on Thursday in Lahore after prolonged illness.

Khadim Hussain Rizvi, who founded religious political organization in 2015, was born in 1966 in the Pindigheb area of Attock District, Punjab.

He started hafiz class in Jhelum. Further, he took admission in Jamia Nizamia, Lahore. He is a Hafiz-e-Quran and Sheikh-ul-Hadith. He delivered Friday sermons at Lahore's Pir Makki Masjid while in the Punjab Auqaf and Religious Affairs Department.

He has been confined to a wheelchair since 2009 ever since an accident near Gujranwala as the driver of his vehicle fell asleep while driving from Rawalpindi to Lahore.

TLP shot to fame after it launched protests against the hanging of Mumtaz Qadri, who assassinated Salmaan Taseer, the Governor of Punjab, for opposing the blasphemy laws.

His party, TLP, recently led a sit-in in the federal capital, urging the government to oust French envoy from Pakistan over French President Emnual Macron’s anti-Islam remarks.

Faizabad sit-in

On November 6, 2017, Rizvi held a long march from Lahore to Islamabad, demanding the resignation of the then Law Minister Zahid Hamid for alleged changes in bill of 2017 Election of Pakistan and favouring Ahmadis.

The sit-in was held during the government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and it ended when the army chief intervened as asked both sides to resolve the issue.