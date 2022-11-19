'See you in Rawalpindi': Imran Khan asks Pakistanis, PTI supporters to join him by Nov 26
04:21 PM | 19 Nov, 2022
'See you in Rawalpindi': Imran Khan asks Pakistanis, PTI supporters to join him by Nov 26
RAWAT – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan has appealed to his supporters and the masses to join him in Rawalpindi where he is expected to conclude the "Haqeeqi Azadi Long March".

Stakes are high in the South Asian country as the ousted prime minister have given a call to the masses to reach Rawalpindi -- where the powerful Pakistan military is headquartered.

PTI's long march will have a touchdown in the twin cities at a time when the coalition government led by PM Shehbaz Sharif is due to announce the next Army chief.

Addressing the long march at Rawat via video link on Saturday, Imran Khan asked everyone to reach Rawalpindi on November 26 (Saturday).

The former ruling party has also approached the capital administration, seeking their permission to hold the rally in the federal capital as convoys led by PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi and General Secretary Asad Umar reach near the twin cities.

Earlier today, former information minister and senior PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said the second phase of the PTI's long march will enter from Rawat to Rawalpindi today. He said the final stage has arrived, urging activists to stay ready for the anti-government march. 

This is a developing story.

