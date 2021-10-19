T20 World Cup: Bangladesh and Oman lock horns in must-win game today
DUBAI – Oman looks to continue the winning streak against desperate Bangladesh in the sixth match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 on Tuesday at Al Amerat Cricket Ground.
‘The tigers’ are still reeling from the defeat against Scotland while another loss will put them out of the event. Bangladesh lost both their warm-up matches to Ireland and Sri Lanka which were played before the start of the tournament.
Scotland had given Bangladesh a target of 141 runs to win but the latter could only score 134 for 7 wickets at the end of the 20 overs of the second innings.
Meanwhile, Oman is in form following a 10-wicket win against Papua New Guinea in the opening match. Both sides have played one match so far in the tournament.
Squads
Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (captain), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wicketkeeper), Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, and Mustafizur Rahman.
Oman: Aqib Ilyas, Jatinder Singh, Khawar Ali, Zeeshan Maqsood (captain), Kashyap Prajapati, Naseem Khushi (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Nadeem, Ayaan Khan, Sandeep Goud, Kaleemullah, and Bilal Khan.
