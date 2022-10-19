T20 World Cup: Shaheen Afridi on fire as Afghanistan’s top order crumbles in warm-up match
Key speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi gave Men in Green perfect start against neighboring Afghanistan as he removed both openers, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Hazratullah Zazai in the first three overs.
Other pacers including Haris Rauf also gave tough time to Afghan batters as he dismissed Darwish Rasooli in the fifth over, followed by Nawaz who dismissed Najibullah Zadran.
Pakistan earlier opted to field after winning the toss. Skipper Babar and Mohammad Rizwan returned to the side after rest in the first warm-up game against England.
🚨 T O S S A L E R T 🚨— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 19, 2022
Pakistan win the toss and opt to field first in the warm-up game 🏏#PAKvAFG | #WeHaveWeWill | #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/BFoZyrs7jU
Squads
Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood.
Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Azmatullah Omarzai, Darwish Rasooli, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Naveen ul Haq, Qais Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Salim Safi, Usman Ghani.
