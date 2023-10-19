INDvBAN: Unbeatable India lock horns with Bangladesh in World Cup 2023 clash today

PUNE – Men in Blue will lock horns with Bangladesh in the 17th game of the World Cup 2023 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium today October 19.

Rohit Sharma-led squad is giving their best every time as they step on the field, being unbeatable, and looking to make four wins against Bangladesh today. The action moves to the Western Indian state of Maharashtra.

The conditions in Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium will help seamers. On the other hand, Bangladesh managed to grab a single victory so far. Today’s game will be their biggest test, and require the best of the best, as Red Hot India is not leaving any box unchecked.

The Indian side will also try to advance their unbeaten record. India along with New Zealand have not yet lost a game so far, leading with thumping arch-rival Pakistan in a blockbuster game. The squad is currently ranked at number 2 with a net run rate (NRR) of +1.821.

Bangla Tigers are coming to Thursday's game with back-to-back upsets. They currently stand in the sixth spot on the points table with an NRR of -0.699.

India vs Bangladesh World Cup 2023 Squads

Bangladesh: Litton Das, Tanzid Tamim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan* (c), Mushifiqur Rahim (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.