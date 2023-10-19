Karachi Weather Update today

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly dry weather for the country's southeastern region, including the provincial capital Karachi during the next 24 hours.

Karachi Rain Update

Under current weather conditions, there are no chances of rain in Karachi on Thursday.

Karachi Temperature Today

At noon, the mercury reached around 34°C. Humidity was recorded at around 35 percent in the country's largest city. Winds blew at 19km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 2 which is low, with visibility around 5km.

Karachi Air Quality

The provincial capital’s air quality was recorded at 100, which is Unhealthy.

The air has reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Sensitive groups may experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation with prolonged exposure. Experts suggesting limiting outdoor activity.

Synoptic Situation

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. Dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while cold in northern parts during night and morning hours.

On Friday, dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while cold in northern parts during night and morning hours. However, rain wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in south Balochistan.