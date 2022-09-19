Pakistani FM Bilawal arrives in US to attend UNGA meeting
11:15 AM | 19 Sep, 2022
Pakistani FM Bilawal arrives in US to attend UNGA meeting
Source: @BBhuttoZardari (Twitter)
ISLAMABAD/WASHINGTON – Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has arrived in the US capital to attend the 77th annual meeting of the United Nations General Assembly.

Reports in media quoting Pakistan Embassy said the PPP Chairman landed in Washington on Sunday morning and traveled to New York by road.

Senior diplomats including Pakistan's ambassador to Washington, Masood Khan welcomed FM Bilawal who will attend the United Nations meeting along with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Bilawal earlier missed his direct flight to New York and took the other route which also sparked speculations about his meeting with 'someone important' in the US capital.

Pakistan Embassy and the Permanent Mission at the UN however rejected such rumors, calling it nothing more than political gossip. 

Pakistani PM Shehbaz to meet US President Biden ... 07:30 PM | 18 Sep, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to meet US President Joe Biden during his five-day visit ...

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who traveled to London to attend Queen’s funeral, is also expected to reach New York soon to attend the UN General Assembly session.

