PM Shehbaz lands in New York to attend UN General Assembly session

NEW YORK – Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reached New York from London to represent Pakistan in the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

During his stay in the first US capital, the premier will have important bilateral meetings with the leaders of other countries.

On his arrival at New York’s John F Kennedy International Airport, PM was received by Pakistan’s permanent representative to the UN, Munir Akram, Ambassador to Washington, Masood Khan, Consul General in New York, Ayesha Ali and other senior officials.

PM Shehbaz Sharif will attend the reception of the Secretary General of the United Nations today and will also interact with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Besides, Shehbaz Sharif will also hold meetings with the Austrian Chancellor and Spanish President tomorrow and will meet the President of the European Union Council Charles Michael.

The Prime Minister will also participate in the Global Food Security Summit.

On Wednesday, Shehbaz Sharif will meet Managing Director of International Monitory Fund Kristalina Georgieva and President World Bank David Mills.

Apart from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Shehbaz Sharif will also have a bilateral meeting with Iran's President Seyed Ibrahim Raisi. He will host a luncheon in honor of the President of Turkiye and his wife on Wednesday.

Other engagements of the Prime Minister include meetings with Malaysian Prime Minister Imail Sabri Yaaqob, President of the United Nations General Assembly, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, and Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai.

Shehbaz Sharif will also meet Prime Ministers of China, Japan, and Luxembourg, the state broadcaster reported.

The Pakistani prime minister will address the UNGA on Friday.