PM Shehbaz leaves for New York to attend 77th session of UN General Assembly

LONDON – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday left for New York from London to represent Pakistan in the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

During his stay in London, the premier attended the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II – the longest serving monarch of Britain – and also held meeting with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

PM Shehbaz will have important bilateral meetings with the leaders of other countries during his stay in New York.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has left for New York from Luton Airport to attend the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly. pic.twitter.com/RZj6fjwDKc — Prime Minister's Office (@PakPMO) September 19, 2022

He will attend the reception of the Secretary General of the United Nations tomorrow and will also meet French President Emmanuel Macron.

Besides, Shehbaz Sharif will also hold meetings with Austrian Chancellor and Spanish President tomorrow. He will meet the President of the European Union Council Charles Michael.

The Prime Minister will also participate in the Global Food Security Summit.

On Wednesday, Shehbaz Sharif will meet Managing Director of International Monitory Fund Kristalina Georgieva and President World Bank David Mills.

Apart from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Shehbaz Sharif will also have a bilateral meeting with Iran's President Seyed Ibrahim Raisi. He will host a luncheon in honor of the President of Turkiye and his wife on Wednesday.

Other engagements of the Prime Minister include meetings with Malaysian Prime Minister Imail Sabri Yaaqob, President of the United Nations General Assembly, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai.

Shehbaz Sharif will also meet Prime Ministers of China, Japan and Luxumberg, state broadcaster reported.

The Pakistani prime minister will address the UNGA on Friday.