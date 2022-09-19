Record-breaking over 110,000 Sikhs vote in Khalistan Referendum in Canada
Record-breaking over 110,000 Sikhs vote in Khalistan Referendum in Canada
TORONTO – A huge number of Sikhs turned up for the Khalistan Referendum voting for the creation of an independent Khalistan state and secession of Punjab from India on Sunday.

The referendum for an independent Sikh nation was held in the Canadian city of Toronto on September 18, days after Ottawa trashed the Indian government’s request to stop Canadian Sikhs from expressing their views.

The voting started began with a special prayer while voters waited in long queues, reiterating their message to the world that the Sikh community wants freedom.

Reports suggest that the voters’ queue stretched to around five kilometers while Ontario police blocked the highway for all kinds of traffic to restrict more voters from attempting to reach the venue.

Sikhs for Justice claimed that the recent voting had shattered previous records of voting in the British capital, and Italy where thousands had taken part.

Earlier, New Delhi urged Canadian officials to act against the rising pro-Khalistani sentiment in Canada, which is home to over one million Sikhs however Canadian officials refused the pressure, saying it could not take away the right of its nationals to engage in any kind of political activity and demand their rights through peaceful and democratic means.

The North American nation is now home to around a million Sikhs who stands with the Khalistani movement for years.

Ahead of the referendum, tensions escalated between the Sikh community and other Indian residents in Toronto which was prompted by the tearing of a poster of Sikh leader General Singh Bhandarwala by an Indian-Canadian national.

Two videos were doing rounds on social media showing Shaheed Bhindranwale’s billboard in a main roundabout being vandalised. Another video shows a man tearing down Shaheed Bhindranwale pictures from the billboards, advertising Khalistan Referendum

