Canada kicks out top Indian diplomat over assassination of Khalistan leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar

09:20 AM | 19 Sep, 2023
Canada kicks out top Indian diplomat over assassination of Khalistan leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar
Source: File Photo

OTTAWA – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused New Delhi of the fatal shooting of Canadian Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

On Monday, Mr Trudeau apprised the House of Commons about the Indian government’s role in the state-sponsored killing of a Khalistani leader. He called the involvement of a foreign government in the killing of a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil an unacceptable violation of sovereignty, saying the protection of Canadian citizens in defence of our sovereignty is fundamental.

Canada expelled a top Indian diplomat as it investigates what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called credible allegations its government may have had links to the assassination in Canada of a Sikh activist, an accusation that India rejected as “absurd.”

He further Canadian law enforcement and security agencies ensure the continued safety of all citizens and hinted at taking steps to hold perpetrators of this murder to account.

With the startling revelation of Mr Trudeau, the Canadian government kicked out New Delhi's intelligence chief in Ottawa in an intense move that further tensed the ties between the two sides.

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Jolie confirmed the swift action, confirming that the government expelled a senior Indian diplomat from Canada, who is said to be the head of India's foreign intelligence agency.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a most wanted man in the South Asian nation, was assassinated in June this year near  Vancouver, a home to the Sikh community.

The deceased raised his voice for a separate independent Sikh state while New Delhi slammed Nijjar of carrying out attacks in India.

India turns down Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's charge

New Delhi, on the other hand, turned down the claims of the Canadian Prime Minister, calling them absurd.

In a statement, the Indian government rejected allegations and said their political figures openly expressing sympathy for such elements remains a matter of deep concern.

'Shaheed Nijjar Kill India Khalistan Referendum-II' set for October 29

