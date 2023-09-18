CJP Qazi Faez Isa forms benches at Supreme Court for this week

ISLAMABAD — Supreme Court Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa on Monday announced the duty roster for judges of the top court for this week.

According to the roster, five benches have been formed to hear cases at the Supreme Court this week.

Bench No. 1 consists of Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, Justice Aminuddin and Justice Athar Minallah and Bench No. 2 consists of Justice Tariq Masood and Justice Masarrat Hilali.

Bench No. 3 consists of Justice Ejazul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Shahid Waheed and Bench No. 4 consists of Justice Yahya Khan Afridi, Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar. Bench No. 5 consists of Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Ayesha Malik and Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi.