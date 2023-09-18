Search

PakistanTop News

CJP Qazi Faez Isa forms benches at Supreme Court for this week

Web Desk
11:15 PM | 18 Sep, 2023
Qazi Faez Isa
Source: File photo

ISLAMABAD — Supreme Court Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa on Monday announced the duty roster for judges of the top court for this week. 

According to the roster, five benches have been formed to hear cases at the Supreme Court this week.

Bench No. 1 consists of Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, Justice Aminuddin and Justice Athar Minallah and Bench No. 2 consists of Justice Tariq Masood and Justice Masarrat Hilali.

Bench No. 3 consists of Justice Ejazul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Shahid Waheed and Bench No. 4 consists of Justice Yahya Khan Afridi, Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar. Bench No. 5 consists of Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Ayesha Malik and Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi.   

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

10:56 AM | 18 Sep, 2023

CJP Isa refuses guard of honour

09:20 AM | 18 Sep, 2023

Supreme Court of Pakistan's hearing goes live for the first time in ...

03:25 PM | 17 Sep, 2023

Supreme Judicial Council, Judicial Commission witness major changes ...

12:02 PM | 17 Sep, 2023

Justice Qazi Faez Isa takes oath as Pakistan's 29th chief justice

08:43 AM | 15 Sep, 2023

Torkham border ‘reopens’ today after one week closure

12:05 PM | 14 Sep, 2023

Pakistan braces for heavy rains this week

Advertisement

Latest

11:15 PM | 18 Sep, 2023

CJP Qazi Faez Isa forms benches at Supreme Court for this week

Horoscope

08:44 AM | 18 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 18 September 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on Sept 18, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 18, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 296.7 299.95
Euro EUR 321.5 324.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 375.5 379
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.7 82.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 79.15 79.9
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200
Bahrain Dinar BHD 795.46 803.46
Canadian Dollar CAD 220 222.2
China Yuan CNY 40.72 41.12
Danish Krone DKK 42.57 42.97
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 38.21 38.56
Indian Rupee INR 3.57 3.68
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.09
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 968.3 977.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.21 63.81
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.01 177.01
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.87 28.17
Omani Riyal OMR 776.86 784.86
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 81.28 81.98
Singapore Dollar SGD 217.2 219.2
Swedish Korona SEK 26.6 26.9
Swiss Franc CHF 334.14 336.64
Thai Bhat THB 8.29 8.44

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – September 18, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,000 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,900.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,324 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs199,832.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 18 September 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 218,000 PKR 2,570
Karachi PKR 218,000 PKR 2,570
Islamabad PKR 218,000 PKR 2,570
Peshawar PKR 218,000 PKR 2,570
Quetta PKR 218,000 PKR 2,570
Sialkot PKR 218,000 PKR 2,570
Attock PKR 218,000 PKR 2,570
Gujranwala PKR 218,000 PKR 2,570
Jehlum PKR 218,000 PKR 2,570
Multan PKR 218,000 PKR 2,570
Bahawalpur PKR 218,000 PKR 2,570
Gujrat PKR 218,000 PKR 2,570
Nawabshah PKR 218,000 PKR 2,570
Chakwal PKR 218,000 PKR 2,570
Hyderabad PKR 218,000 PKR 2,570
Nowshehra PKR 218,000 PKR 2,570
Sargodha PKR 218,000 PKR 2,570
Faisalabad PKR 218,000 PKR 2,570
Mirpur PKR 218,000 PKR 2,570

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: