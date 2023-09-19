Search

PakistanWeather

Karachi Weather update today

Web Desk
12:32 PM | 19 Sep, 2023
Karachi Weather update today
Source: File Photo

Partly cloudy weather is expected to prevail in most districts of the country's southeastern region, Pakistan Meteorological Department said.

Rain Update in Karachi

Amid the cloudy weather, PMD said there are chances of rain-wind, and thundershower with isolated heavy fall in Karachi, Hyderabad, Tharparkar, Jacobabad, Sukkur, Dadu, Chhor, Padidan, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mityari, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Sanghar, Jamshoro, Khairpur, and Qamber Shahdadkot. . Heavy rain may also occur in Mithi, Umarkot, Islamkot, Mirpur Khas, Thatta, Badin and Sajawal,

Karachi Temperature Today

As per the weather forecast service, Karachi’s minimum temperature was recorded at 36°C, while the temperature can touch 37°C during the noon.

Karachi’s humidity was recorded at around 75 percent, while winds blew from southwest and west at 11 km/hour.

Karachi Air Quality

Karachi Air Quality was recorded at 58 which is considered poor. The air has reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Reduce time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.

Synoptic Situation

A westerly wave is also present over upper & western parts of the country. A low pressure area (LPA) is located over South of Rajasthan (India) and likely to move south westward during next 24 to 36 hours.

Heavy rain lashes Lahore as Met Office warns of more showers in Punjab

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

11:36 AM | 19 Sep, 2023

Islamabad weather update

09:42 AM | 19 Sep, 2023

Shaheen Afridi all set to tie the knot with Ansha Afridi today

01:10 PM | 18 Sep, 2023

Suzuki Cultus latest price in Pakistan September 2023 Update

12:42 PM | 18 Sep, 2023

Weather update for Islamabad, Rawalpindi

10:34 AM | 18 Sep, 2023

Karachi to receive rains from today; Check latest weather updates here

02:31 PM | 17 Sep, 2023

Karachi Weather update

Advertisement

Latest

01:57 PM | 19 Sep, 2023

KP woman police officer gets international award

Horoscope

08:40 AM | 19 Sep, 2023

Daily horoscope - 19th September, 2023 

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on Sept 19, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 19, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 296 299.15
Euro EUR 322 325
UK Pound Sterling GBP 375.5 379
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.7 82.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 78.7 79.5
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200
Bahrain Dinar BHD 789.45 797.45
Canadian Dollar CAD 220 222.2
China Yuan CNY 40.72 41.12
Danish Krone DKK 42.42 42.82
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.93 38.28
Indian Rupee INR 3.57 3.68
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.09
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 968.3 977.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.21 63.81
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.01 177.01
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.87 28.17
Omani Riyal OMR 770.79 778.79
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 81.28 81.98
Singapore Dollar SGD 217 219
Swedish Korona SEK 26.6 26.9
Swiss Franc CHF 330.78 333.28
Thai Bhat THB 8.29 8.44

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – September 19, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 220,400 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs189,960.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,324 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs199,832.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 19 September 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565
Karachi PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565
Islamabad PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565
Peshawar PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565
Quetta PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565
Sialkot PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565
Attock PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565
Gujranwala PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565
Jehlum PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565
Multan PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565
Bahawalpur PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565
Gujrat PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565
Nawabshah PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565
Chakwal PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565
Hyderabad PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565
Nowshehra PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565
Sargodha PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565
Faisalabad PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565
Mirpur PKR 220,400 PKR 2,565

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: