Karachi Weather update today

Partly cloudy weather is expected to prevail in most districts of the country's southeastern region, Pakistan Meteorological Department said.

Rain Update in Karachi

Amid the cloudy weather, PMD said there are chances of rain-wind, and thundershower with isolated heavy fall in Karachi, Hyderabad, Tharparkar, Jacobabad, Sukkur, Dadu, Chhor, Padidan, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mityari, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Sanghar, Jamshoro, Khairpur, and Qamber Shahdadkot. . Heavy rain may also occur in Mithi, Umarkot, Islamkot, Mirpur Khas, Thatta, Badin and Sajawal,

Karachi Temperature Today

As per the weather forecast service, Karachi’s minimum temperature was recorded at 36°C, while the temperature can touch 37°C during the noon.

Karachi’s humidity was recorded at around 75 percent, while winds blew from southwest and west at 11 km/hour.

Karachi Air Quality

Karachi Air Quality was recorded at 58 which is considered poor. The air has reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Reduce time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.

Synoptic Situation

A westerly wave is also present over upper & western parts of the country. A low pressure area (LPA) is located over South of Rajasthan (India) and likely to move south westward during next 24 to 36 hours.