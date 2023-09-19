Karachi Weather update today

Partly cloudy weather is expected to prevail in most districts of the country's southeastern region, Pakistan Meteorological Department said.
Amid the cloudy weather, PMD said there are chances of rain-wind, and thundershower with isolated heavy fall in Karachi, Hyderabad, Tharparkar, Jacobabad, Sukkur, Dadu, Chhor, Padidan, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mityari, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Sanghar, Jamshoro, Khairpur, and Qamber Shahdadkot. . Heavy rain may also occur in Mithi, Umarkot, Islamkot, Mirpur Khas, Thatta, Badin and Sajawal,
As per the weather forecast service, Karachi’s minimum temperature was recorded at 36°C, while the temperature can touch 37°C during the noon.
Karachi’s humidity was recorded at around 75 percent, while winds blew from southwest and west at 11 km/hour.
Karachi Air Quality was recorded at 58 which is considered poor. The air has reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Reduce time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.
Synoptic Situation
A westerly wave is also present over upper & western parts of the country. A low pressure area (LPA) is located over South of Rajasthan (India) and likely to move south westward during next 24 to 36 hours.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 19, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|296
|299.15
|Euro
|EUR
|322
|325
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|375.5
|379
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.7
|82.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.7
|79.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|789.45
|797.45
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|220
|222.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.72
|41.12
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.42
|42.82
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.93
|38.28
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.57
|3.68
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.09
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|968.3
|977.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.21
|63.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.01
|177.01
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.87
|28.17
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|770.79
|778.79
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|81.28
|81.98
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|217
|219
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|330.78
|333.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.29
|8.44
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 220,400 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs189,960.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,324 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs199,832.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 220,400
|PKR 2,565
|Karachi
|PKR 220,400
|PKR 2,565
|Islamabad
|PKR 220,400
|PKR 2,565
|Peshawar
|PKR 220,400
|PKR 2,565
|Quetta
|PKR 220,400
|PKR 2,565
|Sialkot
|PKR 220,400
|PKR 2,565
|Attock
|PKR 220,400
|PKR 2,565
|Gujranwala
|PKR 220,400
|PKR 2,565
|Jehlum
|PKR 220,400
|PKR 2,565
|Multan
|PKR 220,400
|PKR 2,565
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 220,400
|PKR 2,565
|Gujrat
|PKR 220,400
|PKR 2,565
|Nawabshah
|PKR 220,400
|PKR 2,565
|Chakwal
|PKR 220,400
|PKR 2,565
|Hyderabad
|PKR 220,400
|PKR 2,565
|Nowshehra
|PKR 220,400
|PKR 2,565
|Sargodha
|PKR 220,400
|PKR 2,565
|Faisalabad
|PKR 220,400
|PKR 2,565
|Mirpur
|PKR 220,400
|PKR 2,565
