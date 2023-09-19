Pakistani court conditionally allows broadcast of TV drama ‘Hadsa’ showing story of rape victim

Islamabad High Court overturned the suspension of the broadcast of the controversial TV drama Hadsa, which is believed to be based on the motorway rape case, that sent shockwave across the country.
Nearly three after the suspension imposed by the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on the TV show Hadsa, the Islamabad High Court suspended the ban but conditionally allowed to air the show, and the verdict triggered different kinds of reactions.
On Monday, IHC heard the plea filed by counsel for the TV channel who stated that PEMRA banned the broadcast over a complaint, without giving any chance to clarify or to respond. PEMRA’s lawyer justified the ban, saying the serial was closely based on the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway gang rape incident.
The Media Regulatory Authority’s lawyer called the TV show’s plot ‘highly inappropriate and disturbing and portrayed a negative image of Pakistani citizens’.
After the conclusion of the arguments, the IHC judge overturned the ban and sought an undertaking from the producers not to air the alleged controversial scene.
Hadsa makers delighted after IHC ruling
Director and actor Wajahat Rauf expressed gratitude for the court's ruling, saying Honourable Islamabad High Court has allowed our fictional character Taskeen to tell her inspirational story of getting justice for herself and all other survivors like her.
Delving into details, Rauf said the story of the leading character is more of a survivor instead of a victim with a resolute struggle for justice.
