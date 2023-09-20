World's most expensive custom iPhone costs over half-million dollars; Check details here

The most costly iPhone ever created, the iPhone Diamond Snowflake, was recently introduced by Caviar, a Russian company that specialises in opulent smartphone personalization.

The ultra-exclusive edition of Apple's newest handheld device includes the Snowflake Graff necklace pendant from renowned English jeweller Graff, as well as a unique 18K white gold casing set with no fewer than 570 individual diamonds.

The pendant itself is comprised of white gold and platinum with diamond inlays. This handcrafted masterpiece costs a staggering $562,700.

The Diamond Snowflake variation, which Caviar first created for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max, was "only" $533,000 in price.

Caviar has produced some of the most exorbitantly costly mobile devices over the years, including the Tyrannophone, an iPhone 13 Pro with a real T-Rex tooth lodged in it, and the orthodox-themed gold-plated iPhone 7.