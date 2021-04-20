Pakistan releases TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi from Kot Lakhpat jail

LAHORE – Proscribed Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP)’s chief Saad Hussain Rizvi was released from Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat jail on Tuesday.

Shortly after being released, Saad Rizvi reached Yateem Khana Chowk where he is expected to address his supporters and workers.

The release came hours before a National Assembly session was scheduled to take place to vote on the expulsion of the French ambassador.

On April 12, the government arrested Saad Rizvi after his video message in which he had asked TLP workers to be ready to launch the long march if government failed to meet the deadline. Following the arrest of Rizvi, the TLP had issued a call for countrywide protests. The violent protests claimed lives of 4 policemen and injured more than 800 cops.

Interior Minister on Tuesday said that the government decided to table a resolution on the expulsion of the French ambassador in the National Assembly today after holding successful talks with the banned TLP.

He further added that the banned outfit had also agreed to call off protests across Pakistan while cases against TLP workers under the Fourth Schedule will also be dismissed.