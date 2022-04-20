IMF sounds alarm over rising inflation, widening current account deficit in Pakistan
Web Desk
12:10 AM | 20 Apr, 2022
IMF sounds alarm over rising inflation, widening current account deficit in Pakistan
Source: File photo
Share

ISLAMABAD –The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has expressed concern over the soaring inflation and widening current account deficit in Pakistan.

In the recent report, the Washington based financial institution said the South Asian country was on course of falling output.

It projected that inflation will remain at 11.2 percent this year while the current account deficit will hover at 3.5 of GDP.

The report also suggested the economic growth rate is expected to be around 4 percent while the unemployment rate will be 7 percent this year and will slightly fall to 6.7% next year.

Meanwhile, the global body has slashed its global growth forecasts in wake of war in Ukraine, warning that Kremlin invasion could lead to the fragmentation of the world economy into rival blocs.

Prospects had worsened in past three months as it reduced its growth estimate for 2022 from 4.4% to 3.6%, it said.

The report comes at a time when Islamabad has formally resumed talks with the IMF in Washington on the bailout package.

The negotiations with US based financial body will continue until April 24 and the IMF will release $1 billion tranche after successful talks, per reports.

State Bank of Pakistan Governor Reza Baqar is currently in the US for talks with IMF officials. He will also attend the session of the World Bank’s steering committee.

Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance Miftah Ismail will join the talks with IMF virtually.

More From This Category
Bantain Ramadan ki Barkatain, Habib Oil k Sath
09:59 PM | 19 Apr, 2022
Pakistani consumers to face slow internet on ...
10:28 PM | 19 Apr, 2022
Pakistani PM says Muslims ‘deeply hurt’ by ...
08:59 PM | 19 Apr, 2022
Pakistan condemns Kabul bombings, sends message ...
09:31 PM | 19 Apr, 2022
UAE announces new residency rules, extends visit ...
07:31 PM | 19 Apr, 2022
Marriyum announces to end media regulatory body ...
06:49 PM | 19 Apr, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Bantain Ramadan ki Barkatain, Habib Oil k Sath
09:59 PM | 19 Apr, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr