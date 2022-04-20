Jemima reacts to vulgur dance moves during PML-N’s Surrey protests
Web Desk
10:49 PM | 20 Apr, 2022
Jemima reacts to vulgur dance moves during PML-N’s Surrey protests
Source: @khanjemima (Instagram)
Share

LAHORE – Jemima Goldsmith, the former wife of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, on Wednesday shared a clip of PML-N protesters showing absurd dance moves outside her mother’s residence in Surrey.

In the frenetic clip, the supporters of Pakistani ruling party can be seen showing silly dance moves. 

“Let’s play charades- what is this protestor on the right outside my mother’s house miming after threatening to enter my bedroom? Keeping it classy, as always, PML-N,” the British socialite wrote on official handle.

Supporters of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the former ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf are facing off in Britain as one group celebrated the ouster of former Pakistani premier Imran Khan and the other stage protest.

Another clip of British police officials on duty can be seen having biryani. PML-N distributed famous Pakistani dish among the protesters who protested outside Khan’s residence.

A group of men also threatened to break into the bedrooms of the former prime minister's family members, saying if PTI's supporters did not stop holding protests outside Sharif’s residence.

Jemima even asked the British cops if such threats were legal. Former spouse of cricketer turned politician stated that there were protests outside her house, that her children were being targeted and that she was facing antisemitic abuse on social media. “Its almost like I’m back in 90’s Lahore,” she wrote on Twitter.

Ousted Pakistani premier Imran was married to British screenwriter from 1995 to 2004 and two also share two boys, Kasim and Sulaiman. The 48-year-old had moved to London after her divorce, where she has been living with her sons ever since.

PML-N supporters stage protest against Imran ... 11:05 PM | 17 Apr, 2022

LONDON – PML-N supporters staged a protest outside the residence of Jemima Goldsmith, former wife of former prime ...

More From This Category
Pakistani PM says Muslims ‘deeply hurt’ by ...
08:59 PM | 19 Apr, 2022
From France to US, PTI supporters hit the streets ...
09:51 PM | 18 Apr, 2022
On this day in 1986, Javed Miandad created ...
04:51 PM | 18 Apr, 2022
Chand Nawab strikes again – this time at ...
09:22 PM | 18 Apr, 2022
Syra Yousuf, Feroze Khan among others celebrities ...
07:17 PM | 17 Apr, 2022
Engro clears the air about private jet used by ...
06:12 PM | 17 Apr, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Shahid Afridi’s new workout video goes viral
08:58 PM | 20 Apr, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr