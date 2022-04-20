Pakistani skipper Babar Azam claims third spot for most runs in ICC World Test Championship

Shaheen Afridi runner up on list of most wicket takers in 2021-23 WTC
Web Desk
12:35 AM | 20 Apr, 2022
LAHORE – Pakistani skipper and flamboyant hitter Babar Azam has claimed the third spot in ICC's World Test Championship 2021-23.

The top ODI player in the world, after setting several batting records in the Test series against Australia, has added another feather to his cap by taking the third spot on the most runs list for the ICC World Test Championship 2023.

The world cricket governing body shared the list of the top ten batsmen of the World Test Championship in which Pakistan’s all-format captain batter gained the third spot.

The 27-year-old came third with 682 runs as English player Joe Root was crowned with the top spot with 1,175 runs and Pakistan-born Aussie player Usman Khawaja got the second spot with 751 runs.

Meanwhile, young Pakistani paceman Shaheen Shah Afridi was ranked second after Indian player Bumrah in the most wickets category. Afridi got 37 scalps thus far having played two fewer matches than the Indian seamer.

In the year 2019, the top cricket body rolled out the World Test Championship and dubbed it the ‘premier championship for Test cricket.’

Kangaroos are leading from the front with 75 percent PCT in the current edition, whereas Proteas remained runner up and Men in Blue were ranked third. Green Shirts are currently ranked fourth in the list following a 1-0 Test series loss against Australia on home ground.

