PM Shehbaz likely to meet President Alvi today
Share
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to hold a meeting with President Arif Alvi today (Wednesday) at Aiwan-e-Sadr.
Reports said matters related to appointment of new governors in all four provinces will be discussed in the meeting.
It is recalled that President Alvi had excused himself from taking oath from the newly-elected prime minister following the ouster of Imran Khan from the PM Office through a no-confidence vote. He also refused to administered oath to the 37-member cabinet of PM Shehbaz Sharif.
In his absence, Senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani administered oath to Sharif and its cabinet so the government could run the country affairs smoothly.
The PML-N leaders have been criticised the president for what they said no performing his constitutional duties.
Earlier in the day, PML-N stalwart Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that President Alvi should work within the limits defined by the Constitution of Pakistan.
President Alvi not to administer PM Shehbaz's ... 07:28 PM | 11 Apr, 2022
ISLAMABAD – President Dr Arif Alvi is unlikely to administer oath to newly elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ...
- Fruit and vegetable flavoring fertilizer04:36 AM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Why is SOP fertilizer necessary for crops?03:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- DAP fertilizer; advantages and disadvantages04:58 AM | 6 Apr, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of applying urea fertilizer in crops05:15 AM | 3 Apr, 2022
- Benefits of genetically modified crops06:33 AM | 31 Mar, 2022
- PM Shehbaz likely to meet President Alvi today02:23 PM | 20 Apr, 2022
- IHC orders recovery of foreign gifts as Imran Khan faces Toshakhana ...01:41 PM | 20 Apr, 2022
- British envoy meets PM Shehbaz, expresses desire to work closely with ...12:41 PM | 20 Apr, 2022
- Saudi Arabia urges world to hold Israel accountable over Al-Aqsa ...12:22 PM | 20 Apr, 2022
-
- The King is back! Shah Rukh Khan to star in Rajkumar Hirani’s next11:42 PM | 19 Apr, 2022
- Shoaib Malik reveals why Sania Mirza ate apples during pregnancy06:15 PM | 19 Apr, 2022
- Merub Ali, Ali Safina and other stars get stuck in elevator (VIDEO)05:20 PM | 19 Apr, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022