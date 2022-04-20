PM Shehbaz likely to meet President Alvi today

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to hold a meeting with President Arif Alvi today (Wednesday) at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Reports said matters related to appointment of new governors in all four provinces will be discussed in the meeting.

It is recalled that President Alvi had excused himself from taking oath from the newly-elected prime minister following the ouster of Imran Khan from the PM Office through a no-confidence vote. He also refused to administered oath to the 37-member cabinet of PM Shehbaz Sharif.

In his absence, Senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani administered oath to Sharif and its cabinet so the government could run the country affairs smoothly.

The PML-N leaders have been criticised the president for what they said no performing his constitutional duties.

Earlier in the day, PML-N stalwart Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that President Alvi should work within the limits defined by the Constitution of Pakistan.