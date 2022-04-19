The King is back! Shah Rukh Khan to star in Rajkumar Hirani’s next

The King is back! Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan is all set to join hands with Rajkumar Hirani, the most dependable writer and director of the Indian film industry, for his next film titled “Dunki”.

Khan broke this news on his Twitter handle on Tuesday. He wrote, “Dear @RajkumarHirani sir, Aap toh Mere Santa Claus nikle. Aap shuru karo main time pe pahunch jaunga. actually main toh set par hi rehne lagunga. Feeling humbled & excited to finally work with you.Bringing to you all #Dunki in cinemas on 22nd December 2023.”

This is the first movie Khan is going to do with Hirani. Relatively younger Indian actress Taapsee Pannu is going to star against Khan in Hirani’s upcoming project. The video announcing the collaboration between Khan and Hirani will leave a smile on your face for sure.

According to the Indian media, two of Khan’s movies are already in the pipeline and Dunki is going to be the third. Khan’s movie Pathaan is scheduled to release this year while SRK-Atlee will release in 2024.