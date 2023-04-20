Ali Zafar fulfills his promise to help kickboxing champion Agha Kaleem

Pakistani singer-songwriter Ali Zafar is a man of his words. From his illustrious career making him a celebrated star to his philanthropic ventures, Zafar has made himself a fan favourite. Recently when a world kickboxing championship, Agha Kaleem, requested the Meray Brother Ki Dulhan actor to help him, Zafar promised to provide any and all assistance required.

Kaleem, a decorated fighter, had failed to gather sponsorships for his international championships and was forced to quit and work at a local tea stall in Karachi, but the athelete never gave up and requested authorities on Twitter which were luckily noticed by the Madhubala singer.

Taking to Twitter, Kaleem shared a video with the Sajania singer, in which he was seen hanging out with the singer and shared that Zafar came to his help when everyone gave up on him.

Calling Kaleem a "fighter" and a "champion," the singer promised his support suggesting that "Pakistan needs heroes like you [Agha Kaleem]."

Kaleem, after meeting Zafar, tweeted, "JazakAllah sir G for Your Support And love unforgotable Allah pak apko mazeed kamyaabi Ata farme Ameen sum Ameen. Waiting for @SAfridiOfficial Lala"

"Keep making us proud champ !" the Jhoom singer's tweet read.

Previous, former cricketer Shahid Afridi also lent support to Kaleem, and advised him to contact his foundation to receive help, tweeting, "We are fully ready to take this responsibility and help you reach milestones in your career inshaAllah. Please reach out to SAFoundationN and megastarsleague that has been created for this purpose — I have alerted both teams. They will connect you to the tools you need.”

In a recent exclusive interview by a local media publication, Kaleem detailed his tumultuous journey from winning international championships to receiving no praise and aid, and subsiding on water and dates on the airport.

Having won "all-Karachi champion 10 times, Wushu champion three times, Muay Thai champion twice, and national champion three times," the Quetta-born athelete stated that no financial support has forced him to work at a tea stall.

"I’ve been to four international competitions since, what am I supposed to do — keep asking for money?" Kaleem cried.

The kickboxer also felt "like begging" anyone for support before he requested Zafar and Afridi.

Kaleem recalled his clean sweep at the Asian Nomad MMA Championship in Kazakhstan in October last year, highlighting that he needed financial assistance to bear the expenses .

"I work at a tea stall, how was I to afford the Rs300,000 trip? No one in the country was willing to support me, it was someone from outside that helped me,” he said.

"I had spent 4 days at the airport, subsiding only on water, almonds and dates. I ended up being late and they put me in the category above my own. I still knocked him out in 20 seconds," he added.

Despite the financial strains, the kickboxer shared that he feels proud when he wins at the international competitions and raises Pakistan's flag motivating him to carry on.