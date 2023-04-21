LHC imposes fine on Bushra Bibi and her lawyer

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) has dismissed a petition filed by Bushri Bibi, wife of former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, that sought to "halt expected police action" at their Zaman Park residence during this upcoming Eid.

The court also fined Bushra Bibi and her attorney Azhar Siddique Rs100,000 each.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), the Inspector General of Punjab Police, and Bushra were named as respondents in Bushra's plea which said "reports" had been received about an operation that will be carried out at Zaman Park over the Eid holidays.

It made reference to the March operation and asked the court to order police not to carry out the alleged operation over the holiday period.

The court retorted that a similar request had earlier resulted in an order from a five-member bench. First, now that Bushra Bibi's attorney has brought forward this plea, it was presented to the broader bench.

Justice Tariq Saleem said, such pleas waste the court's time. As a result, the argument is rejected.

Last month when the former premier departed for a hearing at the Islamabad Judicial Complex, Punjab police conducted a raid on Khan's Lahore residence and detained a number of party members.

Khan told the court at an earlier hearing this week in a different case before the LHC about his worries that another "operation" will be started over on Eid ul Fitr holidays.

The court then issued a directive instructing police not to "harass" Khan.