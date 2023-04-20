PAKvNZ: Pakistan Cricket Board to make donations to Türkiye-Syria earthquake victims

As a gesture of solidarity with Turkiye and Syria, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to make a donation for the earthquake victims.

The Board announced that the gate money from the fifth and final T20 International between Pakistan and New Zealand will be donated to the earthquake victims of the respective countries.

Previously, Türkiye-Syria border region was struck by one of the deadliest earthquakes on 6 February, claiming thousands of lives and destroying infrastructure.

PCB has decided to raise donations for millions of affectees by collaborating with the Punjab Government.

The match between the Kiwi and Pakistani players will be held at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on 24 April where Pakistani players will wear commemorative caps to show Pakistan's solidarity to its Muslim brother nations of Türkiye and Syria.