Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto to visit India next month: MoFA

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will visit India to participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM).

The visit of PPP leader holds much significance as it will be the first time any Pakistani foreign minister will visit archrival India in over a decade.

The development was confirmed by Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch during a weekly presser, saying Mr Bhutto is attending the SCO-CFM meeting at the invitation of his Indian counterpart.

Baloch said Pakistan’s participation at the meeting reflects our commitment to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization charter and the importance that Islamabad has caused to the region in its foreign policy priorities.

The SCO moot, which is also being attended by Russia, China, India, Iran, and Central Asian States will be held on May 4 and May 5 in the western Indian city of Goa.

Earlier this year, New Delhi invited Pakistan’s Foreign Minister and Chief Justice for the meeting.

Tensions between Pakistan and India continue unabated but nuclear-armed neighbors are members of SCO and are dedicated not to undermine the organisation work despite disputes.