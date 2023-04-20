Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto to visit India next month: MoFA

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will visit India to participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM).
The visit of PPP leader holds much significance as it will be the first time any Pakistani foreign minister will visit archrival India in over a decade.
The development was confirmed by Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch during a weekly presser, saying Mr Bhutto is attending the SCO-CFM meeting at the invitation of his Indian counterpart.
Baloch said Pakistan’s participation at the meeting reflects our commitment to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization charter and the importance that Islamabad has caused to the region in its foreign policy priorities.
The SCO moot, which is also being attended by Russia, China, India, Iran, and Central Asian States will be held on May 4 and May 5 in the western Indian city of Goa.
Earlier this year, New Delhi invited Pakistan’s Foreign Minister and Chief Justice for the meeting.
Tensions between Pakistan and India continue unabated but nuclear-armed neighbors are members of SCO and are dedicated not to undermine the organisation work despite disputes.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 20, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.4
|290.15
|Euro
|EUR
|310
|313.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.7
|76.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189
|191
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|756.62
|764.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210.5
|212.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.37
|41.77
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.84
|42.24
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.24
|36.59
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|928.3
|937.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.96
|65.56
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.41
|178.41
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.93
|28.23
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.05
|747.05
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.6
|79.3
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.77
|319.27
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 217,800 on Thursday. .The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,730.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Karachi
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Quetta
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Attock
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Multan
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
