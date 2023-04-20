PAKvNZ: Pakistan eye T20I series win against New Zealand as action moves to Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI – Confident Pakistan will push to clinch the T20I series against New Zealand as the two sides meet at the Rawalpindi Stadium tonight.

After beating Men in Green in the third game, Black Caps will now be aiming to level the series today (Thursday). The penultimate game of the five-match T20I series is slated to be played at 9:00 pm today.

Babar Azam-led hosts started the T20I series with a dominating approach, while Kiwis scripted a prompt comeback by clinching the third game.

In the last game, NZ skipper Tom Latham slammed a terrific half-ton to guide Black Caps to a decent total of 163 in the previous game. Neesham also raked accolades with three scalps to bowl out hosts for 159.

Meanwhile, the fifth and last game of the series will be played on April 24. The two sides will be involved in a five-match ODI series after the conclusion of the T20 action.

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Rauf, Ihsanullah, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Zaman Khan

New Zealand: Chad Bowes, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Cole McConchie, Tom Latham (c), Dane Cleaver, Ben Lister, Adam Milne, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Matt Henry