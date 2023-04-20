Search

Immigration

Qatar’s top airport issues travel advisory on Eid al Fitr: Read details here

Web Desk 12:05 AM | 20 Apr, 2023
Qatar’s top airport issues travel advisory on Eid al Fitr: Read details here

QATAR- One of the most beautiful airports acros the world, the Hamad International Airport (DOH) has issued travel advisory as the facility is expected to handle more passengers on ocassion of Eid Al Fitr.

The airport’s authorities have asked the travelers to plan their trips accordingly to avoid any discomfort. 

As per the travel advisory, the short-term parking at Hamad International Airport will be available for all passengers, with the first 60 minutes free from 18 April to 22 April and from 27 April to 1 May. It is to be highlighted that after 60 minutes, the standard parking rates will be charged. 

It has also been stressed that motorists should use the short-term car park for pick up and drop off, and private vehicle owners accessing the curbside are advised not to leave their cars unattended; multiple public transport options such as taxis, buses and metro services are also available for the passengers. 

The airport - which handles hundreds of passengers in transit- has recommended that passengers should arrive 3 hours prior to their flight departure time unless specified otherwise by their respective airline.

Another special feature on the ocassion of Eid al Fitr is that from April 18 to 23 April, passengers flying with Qatar Airways to various destinations, except the US and Canada, have the option of an early check-in from 12 hours to 4 hours prior to the flight departure time at row 11 located at the Vertical Circulation Node (VCN).

Moreover, passengers can also utilize the self-service check-in and bag-drop facilities, which permits passengers to check in, print boarding passes and bag tags, tag their bags, and drop them at the bag drop quickly before proceeding to immigration. 

Passengers over the age of 18 can avail the e-gate services at the airport using their passport, and travelers are reminded that check-in closes 60 minutes prior to departure time and boarding gates close 20 minutes prior to departure time.

As far as the security checks are concerned, during the scrutiny, passengers have been requested to ensure that they are not carrying any prohibited items such as liquids, aerosols, and gels and to pack any liquid containers in a clear, re-sealable plastic bag, with each being 100ml or less.

The airport authorities have also mentioned that electronic items larger than mobile phones need to be removed from bags and placed in trays for X-ray screening; small vehicles powered by lithium batteries, such as hoverboards, are prohibited from the carriage.

It merits mentioning that Muslims across the world would be celebrating Eid al Fitr on Friday or Saturday (depending on moon) with religious reverence and joy. Some of the community members have also planned to jet off to far off places to cherish the moments with their loved ones. 

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

UAE announces free parking, tolls as Eid al Fitr nears

11:01 PM | 19 Apr, 2023

Catch fireworks in UAE: Here are the places to visit on Eid al Fitr

10:36 PM | 19 Apr, 2023

This Spanish city might impose tourism tax soon: Here are the details

11:46 PM | 18 Apr, 2023

Qatar unifies business, tourist visa processing under re-launched Hayya platform

11:42 PM | 18 Apr, 2023

CAA rewards employees with bonus on Eidal Fitr

07:48 PM | 17 Apr, 2023

UAE awards Golden Visas as Eil al Fitr nears: Here are the recipients

06:41 PM | 15 Apr, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Qatar’s top airport issues travel advisory on Eid al Fitr: Read ...

12:05 AM | 20 Apr, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope –19th April 2023

09:04 AM | 19 Apr, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 19, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 19, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 286.9 289.65
Euro EUR 310 313.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354.5 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.5 78.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.7 76.4
Australian Dollar AUD 189 191
Bahrain Dinar BHD 755.96 763.96
Canadian Dollar CAD 210.5 212.5
China Yuan CNY 41.9 42.3
Danish Krone DKK 42.7 43.1
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.66 37.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.49 3.6
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.22
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 926.44 935.44
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.96 65.56
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.41 178.42
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.93 28.23
Omani Riyal OMR 739.05 747.05
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.6 79.3
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.32 27.62
Swiss Franc CHF 318.14 320.64
Thai Bhat THB 8.33 8.48

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 19 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 217,500 on Wednesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,470.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Karachi PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Islamabad PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Peshawar PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Quetta PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Sialkot PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Attock PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Gujranwala PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Jehlum PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Multan PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Bahawalpur PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Gujrat PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Nawabshah PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Chakwal PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Hyderabad PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Nowshehra PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Sargodha PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Faisalabad PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665
Mirpur PKR 217,500 PKR 2,665

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: