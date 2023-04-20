Qatar’s top airport issues travel advisory on Eid al Fitr: Read details here

QATAR- One of the most beautiful airports acros the world, the Hamad International Airport (DOH) has issued travel advisory as the facility is expected to handle more passengers on ocassion of Eid Al Fitr.

The airport’s authorities have asked the travelers to plan their trips accordingly to avoid any discomfort.

As per the travel advisory, the short-term parking at Hamad International Airport will be available for all passengers, with the first 60 minutes free from 18 April to 22 April and from 27 April to 1 May. It is to be highlighted that after 60 minutes, the standard parking rates will be charged.

It has also been stressed that motorists should use the short-term car park for pick up and drop off, and private vehicle owners accessing the curbside are advised not to leave their cars unattended; multiple public transport options such as taxis, buses and metro services are also available for the passengers.

The airport - which handles hundreds of passengers in transit- has recommended that passengers should arrive 3 hours prior to their flight departure time unless specified otherwise by their respective airline.

Another special feature on the ocassion of Eid al Fitr is that from April 18 to 23 April, passengers flying with Qatar Airways to various destinations, except the US and Canada, have the option of an early check-in from 12 hours to 4 hours prior to the flight departure time at row 11 located at the Vertical Circulation Node (VCN).

Moreover, passengers can also utilize the self-service check-in and bag-drop facilities, which permits passengers to check in, print boarding passes and bag tags, tag their bags, and drop them at the bag drop quickly before proceeding to immigration.

Passengers over the age of 18 can avail the e-gate services at the airport using their passport, and travelers are reminded that check-in closes 60 minutes prior to departure time and boarding gates close 20 minutes prior to departure time.

As far as the security checks are concerned, during the scrutiny, passengers have been requested to ensure that they are not carrying any prohibited items such as liquids, aerosols, and gels and to pack any liquid containers in a clear, re-sealable plastic bag, with each being 100ml or less.

The airport authorities have also mentioned that electronic items larger than mobile phones need to be removed from bags and placed in trays for X-ray screening; small vehicles powered by lithium batteries, such as hoverboards, are prohibited from the carriage.

It merits mentioning that Muslims across the world would be celebrating Eid al Fitr on Friday or Saturday (depending on moon) with religious reverence and joy. Some of the community members have also planned to jet off to far off places to cherish the moments with their loved ones.