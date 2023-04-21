Watch: Jhanvi Kapoor 'ignores' Shehnaaz Gill at event

Social media fan wars are a common but unpleasant occurrence, and this time it's between fans of Janhvi Kapoor and Shehnaaz Gill. A video from an event where both actresses were in attendance has gone viral, leading to a heated debate between their respective fan bases.

In the video, Kapoor, Gill, and South Indian actress Pooja Hegde can be seen sitting together. However, some fans of Shehnaaz Gill feel that Kapoor ignored her during the event, which has caused a stir among the "Shehnaazians."

This controversy has sparked a wave of arguments and counter-arguments between the two fan groups, with both sides fiercely defending their idols.

Netizens pointed out the brief and dismissive reply Kapoor gave Gill when she attempted to engage with her. Some have even criticized the entertainment industry, calling it "toxic."

Meanwhile, Gill is preparing for the release of her debut Bollywood film, Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan, which stars Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde and is set to hit theatres on April 21, 2023, during the Eid weekend.

Kapoor, on the other hand, has a busy schedule ahead with several upcoming projects, including Bawaal, Mr & Mrs Mahi, Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan and a rumoured Chaalbaaz remake. She also has films opposite Vijay Deverakonda and Jr NTR in the pipeline.