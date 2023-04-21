Watch: Jhanvi Kapoor 'ignores' Shehnaaz Gill at event

Social media fan wars are a common but unpleasant occurrence, and this time it's between fans of Janhvi Kapoor and Shehnaaz Gill. A video from an event where both actresses were in attendance has gone viral, leading to a heated debate between their respective fan bases.
In the video, Kapoor, Gill, and South Indian actress Pooja Hegde can be seen sitting together. However, some fans of Shehnaaz Gill feel that Kapoor ignored her during the event, which has caused a stir among the "Shehnaazians."
This controversy has sparked a wave of arguments and counter-arguments between the two fan groups, with both sides fiercely defending their idols.
Netizens pointed out the brief and dismissive reply Kapoor gave Gill when she attempted to engage with her. Some have even criticized the entertainment industry, calling it "toxic."
Meanwhile, Gill is preparing for the release of her debut Bollywood film, Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan, which stars Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde and is set to hit theatres on April 21, 2023, during the Eid weekend.
Kapoor, on the other hand, has a busy schedule ahead with several upcoming projects, including Bawaal, Mr & Mrs Mahi, Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan and a rumoured Chaalbaaz remake. She also has films opposite Vijay Deverakonda and Jr NTR in the pipeline.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 20, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.4
|290.15
|Euro
|EUR
|310
|313.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.7
|76.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189
|191
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|756.62
|764.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210.5
|212.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.37
|41.77
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.84
|42.24
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.24
|36.59
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|928.3
|937.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.96
|65.56
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.41
|178.41
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.93
|28.23
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.05
|747.05
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.6
|79.3
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.77
|319.27
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 217,800 on Thursday. .The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,730.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Karachi
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Quetta
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Attock
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Multan
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,690
