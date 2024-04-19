Health activists slam over 10-stick cigarette pack

Search

 ISLAMABAD - Health activists have raised concerns about tobacco companies' move to introduce 10-stick cigarette packs, fearing a rise in consumption, especially among vulnerable groups like youth and low-income individuals.

Malik Imran Ahmed, Country Head of Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids (CTFK), emphasises that such packs would inevitably find their way back into the local market, directly undermining efforts to discourage smoking among young people and other at-risk demographics. 

He said companies had made similar attempts, but the Ministry of Health did not issue the NOC. The application for 10-stick packs by the tobacco industry is deeply troubling.
He cited past attempts by tobacco companies to circumvent regulations and said that these companies would once again violate the rules. 

Ahmed said that excise rules do not allow cigarette manufacturers or importers to introduce or sell a new variant of a cigarette brand at a price lower than the lowest actual price within the same brand family.

Despite this regulation, a multinational tobacco company has launched a new brand priced at Rs 164, substantially lower than its existing family brand, which is priced at Rs 212.
Similarly, he said, the ban on the sale of single sticks, a measure crucial in deterring vulnerable populations, is being disregarded. 

Dr. Khalil Ahmad Dogar, Program Manager at the Society for the Protection of the Rights of the Child (SPARC), pointed out the potential damage to public health initiatives if these 10-stick packs are permitted. 

Dogar warned that such a move would roll back progress in reducing tobacco use and awareness of its harmful effects.

The activists' concerns align with broader recommendations from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which has advised Pakistan to overhaul its tax system by increasing taxes on non-essential items like cigarettes. 

In addition to advocating for increased taxes on traditional cigarettes, the IMF has also urged the government to impose uniform excise rates on both local and foreign cigarette manufacturers, ensuring a level playing field and discouraging practices that could lead to increased tobacco use.

