Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
PakistanTop News

LHC chief justice convenes full court to protect judicial independence

Web Desk
11:55 PM | 19 Apr, 2024
LHC Chief Justice Malik Shehzad Ahmed Khan
Source: File photo

Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Malik Shehzad Ahmed Khan on Friday convened a full court meeting on April 22 to discuss ways to protect judicial independence and develop a mechanism to hold those people accountable who undermine this freedom.

The move comes a couple of weeks after six Islamabad High Court (IHC) judges levelled allegations of interference in judicial affairs by the country’s intelligence apparatus.

On March 25, six of the total eight IHC judges wrote a letter to the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC), exposing attempts to pressurise judges through abduction and torture of their relatives as well as secret surveillance of their homes.

The letter was signed by judges Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, Babar Sattar, Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan, Arbab Muhammad Tahir and Saman Rafat Imtiaz.

A day later, calls emerged from various quarters for a probe into the allegations. As a result, Supreme Court Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa convened a full court meeting of the Supreme Court’s judges.

After a meeting between Justice Isa and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on March 28, it was decided that a commission would be formed after the cabinet's approval to investigate the allegations levelled by the IHC judges in the judicial affairs.

However, former CJP Tassaduq Hussain Jillani, who was appointed head of the inquiry commission, subsequently recused himself from taking over matter. In consequence, the apex court took a suo motu notice of the issue.

Today, a notification issued by the LHC registrar said CJ Khan was “pleased to convene” the full court meeting for April 22 (Monday) at 1:30pm to “consider how best to protect independence of the judiciary” and to “put in place a mechanism to affix liability for those who undermine such independence and clarify for the benefit of individual judges the course they must take when they find themselves at the receiving end of interference and/or intimidation by members of the executive.

The notification said the decision was taken in light of the Supreme Court’s directions in the April 3 suo motu hearing.

“All the honourable judges gracing at principal seat are requested to make it convenient to attend the meeting on the said date, time and venue,” the notification said, adding that the judges working at the three divisional benches will participate via video link

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

11:55 PM | 19 Apr, 2024

LHC chief justice convenes full court to protect judicial independence

11:25 PM | 19 Apr, 2024

Court gives verdict on petition filed by beggar woman

10:53 PM | 19 Apr, 2024

Policeman caught stealing goat

09:42 PM | 19 Apr, 2024

6,000 Palestinian mothers amon 10,000 women killed in Gaza, says UN ...

08:45 PM | 19 Apr, 2024

Oil tanker catches fire at petrol pump in Blue area of Islamabad 

08:28 PM | 19 Apr, 2024

Who will be next PM of India as 968 million voters head to world’s ...

Most viewed

10:27 AM | 18 Apr, 2024

Hareem Shah responds after trending over ‘leaked’ viral videos

10:27 AM | 17 Apr, 2024

Who leaked Hareem Shah's private videos this time?

03:22 PM | 17 Apr, 2024

Maryam Nawaz under fire for offering McDonald’s meals to students ...

07:42 AM | 19 Apr, 2024

Israel lunches missile attack on Iran

08:56 AM | 19 Apr, 2024

Five foreign nationals remain unhurt in Karachi suicide attack: police

11:19 AM | 19 Apr, 2024

Woman gives birth to sextuplets in Rawalpindi

Advertisement

Latest

11:55 PM | 19 Apr, 2024

LHC chief justice convenes full court to protect judicial independence

Gold & Silver

02:40 PM | 19 Apr, 2024

Gold prices go up by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pakistani rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 19 April 2024

Pakistani currency saw minor adjustment against global currencies on April 19, 2024. US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.4 for selling.

Euro comes down to 293 for buying and 296 for selling while British Pound stands at 342.25 for buying, and 345.65 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.2 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 19 April 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 277.4 280.4
Euro EUR 293 296
UK Pound Sterling GBP 342.25 345.65
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.2 75.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74.05
Australian Dollar AUD 181 182.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.09 748.09
Canadian Dollar CAD 201 203
China Yuan CNY 38.44 38.84
Danish Krone DKK 39.69 40.09
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.53 35.88
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 902.64 911.64
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.08 58.68
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.22 166.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.31 25.61
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.87
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.45 77.15
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.5 206.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.31 25.61
Swiss Franc CHF 305.08 307.58
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: