LHC dismisses plea for online exams of UET
Web Desk
12:02 AM | 20 Aug, 2020
LHC dismisses plea for online exams of UET
Share

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday dismissed a petition seeking directions for University of Engineering & Technology (UET) to hold online examination, after declaring it non-maintainable.

The court remarked that holding of online examination was a policy matter of educational institutions and it could not interfere in such matters.

The court observed that all institutions including Punjab Public Service Commission should hold examinations under Covid-19-compliant SOPs.

Justice Jawad Hassan heard the petition filed by a UET student, Muhammad Mehmood.

The petitioner had stated that the University wanted to hold examinations at campus during the Covid-19 pandemic, which could be dangerous for students.

He argued that all over the world the examinations were being held online due to the pandemic. He said Pakistan should also follow the same policy.

He pleaded the court to order the UET to hold online exams.

More From This Category
LHC dismisses plea for online exams of UET
12:02 AM | 20 Aug, 2020
BNP chief Akhtar Mengal tests positive for ...
11:00 PM | 19 Aug, 2020
Palestine thanks PM Imran for strong response ...
10:38 PM | 19 Aug, 2020
US appreciates Pakistan’s role for Afghan peace ...
08:47 PM | 19 Aug, 2020
Earthquake tremors felt in parts of Karachi
07:12 PM | 19 Aug, 2020
‘Micro smart lockdown’ imposed in parts of ...
06:08 PM | 19 Aug, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Remembering Shaukat Hussain Rizvi on 21st death anniversary
06:05 PM | 19 Aug, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr