LHC dismisses plea for online exams of UET
LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday dismissed a petition seeking directions for University of Engineering & Technology (UET) to hold online examination, after declaring it non-maintainable.
The court remarked that holding of online examination was a policy matter of educational institutions and it could not interfere in such matters.
The court observed that all institutions including Punjab Public Service Commission should hold examinations under Covid-19-compliant SOPs.
Justice Jawad Hassan heard the petition filed by a UET student, Muhammad Mehmood.
The petitioner had stated that the University wanted to hold examinations at campus during the Covid-19 pandemic, which could be dangerous for students.
He argued that all over the world the examinations were being held online due to the pandemic. He said Pakistan should also follow the same policy.
He pleaded the court to order the UET to hold online exams.
