DIG Ops among other senior police officers removed over assault of female Tiktoker at Minar-e-Pakistan
LAHORE – Several senior police officers, including DIG and SSP Operations, were removed from their posts in wake of the heinous incident of assault on a female TikToker at Greater Iqbal Park, Lahore.
Reports quoting police officials said the move comes after Punjab Chief Minister Usman Bazdar chaired a high-level meeting in which he ordered a logical conclusion of the case as soon as possible.
During the meeting, Punjab IG Inam Ghani presented a report, in which the role of police officials was also discussed as they failed to manage the security of the Pakistan monument.
Following deliberations, the CM directed the IG to suspend concerned police officers. DIG Operations Lahore Sajid Kayani, SSP Operations Lahore Syed Nadeem Abbas, and Additional SP Operations Hassan Jahangir have been removed from their posts while DSP Badami Bagh Usman Haider and SHO Lorry Adda Mohammad Jamil have been suspended.
IGP Punjab Inam Ghani also presented a preliminary report to the Chief Minister on the tragic incident. Reports cited that CM Buzdar expressed anger over the failure of law enforcement.
In addition, SHO Lari Ada has also been suspended for the delay in response and negligence of duty, while the project director and deputy director of Greater Iqbal Park have also been sacked.
The Minar-e-Pakistan assault came to light after a video went viral on social media, showing hundreds of men attacking a woman as she went to the park with four of her friends to celebrate Independence Day. The police had registered a case against 400 men for assaulting the woman.
Earlier today, a medical examination of female TikToker, who was attacked and molested by a charged mob at Minar-e-Pakistan, has confirmed that she has suffered injuries during the assault
