PAKvWI: Pakistan look to level series against Windies in second Test today

KINGSTON – Pakistan and West Indies will be eyeing to put forth their best as they go on to play the second and last Test in Kingston today (Friday).

The second Test match will be played from 20th t0 24th August 2021. The hosts have taken a 1-0 lead in the two-match series after winning the first Test by 1 wicket at Sabina Park Stadium.

Babar-led team Pakistan will be looking forward to making a comeback and with a victory in the new ICC World Test Championship cycle while, the hosts looking for a series win.

Vice-captain Muhammad Rizwan, while expressing hope to level series at a virtual press conference, said today's Test is very important for his side. We have left defeat behind and are now aiming to win the next game starting tomorrow to level the series.

Earlier, in the first innings, Shaheens scored 217 runs in response to 253. Meanwhile, in the second innings, team Green managed to put only 203 runs on the board. They gave a target of 168 to West Indies to chase. After getting reduced to 16/3 and a lot of struggles, somehow Windies managed to get over the line.

Pakistani bowlers fought valiantly to dismiss Blackwood and Holder in a span of four overs. A crucial unbeaten knock of 30 from Kemar Roach proved to be the difference between the two sides as Windies registered full 12 points on the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 table.

PAKvWI: Windies maintain 1-0 lead with thrilling ... 04:20 PM | 16 Aug, 2021 KINGSTON – The hosts register an epic one-wicket victory in the first Test against visitors at Sabina Park on ...

Squads

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper) (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imran Butt, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Yasir Shah (subject to fitness) and Zahid Mahmood

West Indies Squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (capt), Jermaine Blackwood (vice-capt), Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, Rahkeem Cornwall, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva, Jahmar Hamilton, Chemar Holder, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Kieran Powell, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican.