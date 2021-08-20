Two children among 3 dead in Gwadar blast

08:42 PM | 20 Aug, 2021
Two children among 3 dead in Gwadar blast
GWADAR - At least three people were killed in a explosion on expressway in Gwadar, a port city on the southwestern coast of Balochistan, on Friday.

Reports said that the blast occurred close to a vehicle deployed at the construction site of the expressway. 

More info to follow... 

