Two children among 3 dead in Gwadar blast
08:42 PM | 20 Aug, 2021
GWADAR - At least three people were killed in a explosion on expressway in Gwadar, a port city on the southwestern coast of Balochistan, on Friday.
Reports said that the blast occurred close to a vehicle deployed at the construction site of the expressway.
More info to follow...
