11:57 AM | 20 Aug, 2022
Firdous Ashif Awan offloaded from Canada-bound flight for ‘misusing’ official passport
Source: Twitter
ISLAMABAD – Firdous Ashisq Awan, former information minister and PTI leader, was barred from travelling abroad at the Islamabad International Airport for allegedly misusing the official Pakistani passport.

The Immigration and Passport Department of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) offloaded the Sialkot-based political leader from a Canada-bound flight as she was using the “blue passport”.

Reports said that Awan, who have served at various positions during PTI governments in Centre and Punjab, was not allowed to use the official travel document.

A passport with blue as outer cover colour is issued to senators, members of the National Assembly, provincial ministers, judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan and high courts, officers serving with the governments when abroad on official assignments, and other government officials.

The outer cover colour of the Diplomatic passport is red while ordinary passport is green. 

The news is yet to confirmed independently.

More to follow…

