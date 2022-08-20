Islamabad Police reject allegation of 'sexual abuse' of Shahbaz Gill as 'absurd'
ISLAMABAD – Islamabad Police on Friday denied allegations of “torture” of Dr Shahbaz Gill, key aide of former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan.
Allegations levelled by Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) include “sexual abuse” and the party has announced nationwide protests against victimisation of its leader on Saturday.
Gill, a senior member of the PTI, has been under arrest since last Tuesday for comments he made on a TV programme that the Pakistani media regulator dubbed as “seditious.”
Gill was admitted to Islamabad's Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for a check-up late Wednesday. A district court in Islamabad suspended his physical remand on Friday and told the police to keep him in hospital until Monday.
Taking to Twitter on Friday evening, Khan accused Islamabad Police of subjecting Gill to "sexual abuse". However, the police denied the allegation and described it as “absurd.”
"We have repeatedly rejected all these allegations," says Taqi Jawad, Islamabad Police director for public relations.
"Shahbaz Gill isn't tortured in police custody and allegation of sexual abuse is totally absurd. These allegations should be avoided as they can cause public unrest."
بیماری کا بہانا کرکے ملزم شہباز شبیر تفتیش میں رکاوٹ پیدا کرنا چاہتے ہیں۔حیلے بہانوں سے قانون کا راستہ نہیں روکا جاسکتا۔— Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) August 19, 2022
2/2#ICTP #OPS
On Friday evening, Khan and other senior members of his party tried meeting Gill at the hospital, but they were barred by the police. It followed an announcement by Khan of the rally to protest alleged torture of his chief of staff.
"I want to convey a message to my entire nation that tomorrow, I am holding a rally in Islamabad for Shahbaz Gill," the former premier told reporters outside the PIMS hospital.
"I invite all the people of Islamabad to my rally because if a political worker can be subjected to such torture, then anyone can be subjected to it."
I am inviting everyone to join us tomorrow and raise their voice in protest.— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 19, 2022
In a Twitter post, Khan said Islamabad Police had subjected Gill to "sexual abuse" in order to “break him down.”
"All the pictures & videos show clearly Gill was tortured both mentally & physically incl sexual abuse - most too gruesome to relate. He was humiliated to break him down. I now have full detailed info," the former premier said.
All the pictures & videos show clearly Gill was tortured both mentally & physically incl sexual abuse - most too gruesome to relate. He was humiliated to break him down. I now have full detailed info. ICT police says it did not inflict any torture. So my question is: pic.twitter.com/iGNczYChnt— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 19, 2022
