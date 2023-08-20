Weather Update for Lahore

Hot and very humid weather prevailed today on Sunday in most districts of the province including the provincial capital Lahore.

Lahore Rain Update

Amid the sultry weather, Met Officer predicted rain-wind thundershower at isolated places in Lahore, Bahawalnagar, Okara, Rajanpur, Bhakkar, Layyah, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal and Faisalabad. Dry weather is Likely in Murree, Galliyat and surroundings over the weekend.

Lahore Temperature today

On Saturday, the temperature of Lahore was predicted to hover between 36-38C. It was most cloudy in the metropolis.

Winds blew at 6km/h. Cloud Cover is said to be over 45 percent with visibility being around 5km.

Lahore Air Quality Index

Air Quality of Lahore was recorded at 48 which is fair, and improved from previous days. The air quality is generally acceptable for most individuals. However, sensitive groups may experience minor to moderate symptoms from long-term exposure.

Synoptic Situation

Weak moist currents from Bay of Bengal are penetrating in central and upper parts of the country.

Past 24-Hour Weather

Hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country. However, rain occurred in Rainfall (mm): Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (City 22 & Airport 17), Garhi Dupatta 04, Balochistan: Barkhan 04.