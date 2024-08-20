Search

Pakistan

PNS 'Hunain' captain hosts reception for Pakistan's envoy in Saudi Arabia

Web Desk
07:16 PM | 20 Aug, 2024
PNS 'Hunain' captain hosts reception for Pakistan's envoy in Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH (Muhammad Akram Asad) – Captain Haroon Aziz, Commander of the Pakistan Navy ship PNS “Hunain” hosted a reception in honour of Pakistan's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Mr Ahmed Farooq, and Major General Ahmed bin Ali Al-Dubais. 

The event was attended by the Western Region Commander, Rear Admiral Mansour bin Saud Al-Jiyad, the Western Fleet Commander, Pakistan's Consul General Mr Khalid Majid, Pakistani diplomats, and members of the community.

Welcoming the guests aboard the ship at Jeddah Islamic Port, Captain Haroon Aziz thanked Pakistan's Ambassador Mr Ahmed Farooq, Saudi military leaders, and Consul General Khalid Majid for their excellent hospitality throughout the crew's visit.

Pakistan's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Mr Ahmed Farooq, said that the visit of PNS Hunun to Saudi Arabia would further strengthen the bonds of friendship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. He emphasised that the partnership between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is built on a long-standing, deeply rooted friendship that extends beyond governments to strong people-to-people ties. 

The event also saw a large attendance of Saudi military and naval officials. Members of the Pakistani community and professionals were briefed on the various capabilities and aspects of the PNS Hunun.

PNS Hunun, a newly commissioned ship, began its maiden voyage from Romania and is on its way to Pakistan, where it will be officially inducted into the Pakistan Navy. The event concluded with a cake-cutting ceremony and dinner.

Pakistan Navy inducts offshore patrol vessel PNS Hunain

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

07:35 PM | 20 Aug, 2024

Who is Natasha Danish? Karachi’s business elite involved in Karsaz ...

07:16 PM | 20 Aug, 2024

PNS 'Hunain' captain hosts reception for Pakistan's envoy in Saudi ...

07:16 PM | 20 Aug, 2024

Anti-terrorism court discharges Bushra Bibi from all 12 cases related ...

06:50 PM | 20 Aug, 2024

Sindh Olympic Association announces Umrah package for Arshad Nadeem

06:48 PM | 20 Aug, 2024

Will Lahore get a public holiday on August 26? Details inside

06:26 PM | 20 Aug, 2024

Maryam Nawaz honors top Punjab students with Rs58.6 million in prizes

Pakistan

10:06 AM | 20 Aug, 2024

Karsaz Road accident: Businessman's wife arrested after two killed, ...

09:32 AM | 18 Aug, 2024

Influential man’s car crushes security guard to death in Karachi ...

03:41 PM | 20 Aug, 2024

Watch CCTV footage of Karachi’s Karsaz road accident

09:29 PM | 17 Aug, 2024

Pakistan to sign $2 billion deal with Sweden-based global shipping ...

11:21 AM | 18 Aug, 2024

Massive use of VPN causing internet slowdown in Pakistan, claims IT ...

12:53 PM | 19 Aug, 2024

Maaz Jani: Pakistani TikToker dies before getting life-saving ...

Advertisement

Latest

08:01 PM | 20 Aug, 2024

Canada set to halt hiring of temporary foreign workers for this area

Gold & Silver

02:00 PM | 20 Aug, 2024

Gold price increases by Rs700 in Pakistan

Forex

Today Currency Rates in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 20 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 20, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was quoted at 279.5 for buying and 280.4 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 306.4 and the selling rate is 308.6.

British Pound rate is 360 for buying, and 362.3 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.9 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.82.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.5 280.4
Euro EUR 306.4 308.6
UK Pound Sterling GBP 360 362.3
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.9 76.32
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.82 74.52
Australian Dollar AUD 185.65 189.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 734 739.5
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.29 38.69
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.97 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905.45 910.6
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.99 59.59
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.4 728.5
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.27 26.57
Swiss Franc CHF 319.5 324.5
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: