Islamabad opens first-ever dedicated madrassah for transgender persons

ISLAMABAD – The first-ever dedicated madrassah (seminary) has been established in Islamabad for transgender persons while it has started enrolling students from every age group.

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has not shared information about the location and name of the facility.

On December 13, the city administration announced new initiatives for the betterment of the transgender community in order to bring them back to a normal life.

The initiatives include setting up an Islamic centre and monetary assistance and provision of jobs to transgender persons in Islamabad.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat had participated in the inauguration ceremony of the seminary where he also announced several jobs for the transgender community.