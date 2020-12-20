Islamabad opens first-ever dedicated madrassah for transgender persons

12:22 AM | 20 Dec, 2020
Islamabad opens first-ever dedicated madrassah for transgender persons
Share

ISLAMABAD – The first-ever dedicated madrassah (seminary) has been established in Islamabad for transgender persons while it has started enrolling students from every age group. 

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has not shared information about the location and name of the facility. 

On December 13, the city administration announced new initiatives for the betterment of the transgender community in order to bring them back to a normal life. 

Meet Pakistan's first transgender lawyer 02:20 PM | 27 Nov, 2020

KARACHI – 28-year-old Nisha Rao crossed several difficulties to become Pakistan first transgender lawyer, Rao has ...

The initiatives include setting up an Islamic centre and monetary assistance and provision of jobs to transgender persons in Islamabad. 

Pakistan appoints first transgender person at ... 11:00 PM | 30 May, 2019

ISLAMABAD – In a first, the Ministry of Human Rights of Pakistan has appointed a transgender person. Ayesha Moghul ...

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat had participated in the inauguration ceremony of the seminary where he also announced several jobs for the transgender community.

More From This Category
'Don't taunt us, it took 23 years to make ...
10:53 PM | 19 Dec, 2020
Pakistan wrestles with serious gas shortage 
11:25 PM | 19 Dec, 2020
PM Imran admits ignorance about Pakistan's power ...
09:51 PM | 19 Dec, 2020
Schoolteacher dies after receiving NAB notice in ...
09:14 PM | 19 Dec, 2020
Shaheen-IX: CJCSC Gen Nadeem Raza witnesses ...
07:48 PM | 19 Dec, 2020
Pakistan issues Covid-19 guidelines for Christmas
07:35 PM | 19 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Celebrity romances and weddings of 2020
08:11 PM | 19 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr