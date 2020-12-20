Pak Vs NZ: Pakistan set target of 164 runs for Kiwis
Web Desk
11:03 AM | 20 Dec, 2020
Pak Vs NZ: Pakistan set target of 164 runs for Kiwis
Share

HAMILTON – Greens shirts put up a target of 164 for New Zealand. 

Pakistani versatile batsman Mohammad Hafeez makes a remarkable 99.

Earlier in the first T20, New Zealand defeated Pakistan by 5 wickets. New Zealand is leading the series with 1-0.

The third match between both teams will be played on December 22.

Pakistan Squad

1 Abdullah Shafique, 2 Mohammad Rizwan (wk), 3 Haider Ali, 4 Mohammad Hafeez, 5 Shadab Khan (capt), 6 Khushdil Shah, 7 Imad Wasim, 8 Faheem Ashraf, 9 Wahab Riaz, 10 Shaheen Afridi, 11 Haris Rauf

New Zealand Squad

1 Martin Guptill, 2 Tim Seifert (wk), 3 Kane Williamson (capt), 4 Devon Conway, 5 Glenn Phillips, 6 Jimmy Neesham, 7 Kyle Jamieson, 8 Scott Kuggeleijn 9 Tim Southee, 10 Trent Boult, 11 Ish Sodhi

Indians collapse ‘like MIG-21s’ against ... 03:47 PM | 19 Dec, 2020

ADELAIDE – India was dealt a record blow by Australia on Saturday after the hosts restricted the Men in Blue to ...

More From This Category
Pakistan face New Zealand in 2nd T20 tomorrow
08:36 PM | 19 Dec, 2020
Indians collapse ‘like MIG-21s’ against ...
03:47 PM | 19 Dec, 2020
PCB appoints Muhammad Wasim as Chief Selector of ...
12:35 PM | 19 Dec, 2020
Undefeated UFC Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov named ...
10:53 AM | 19 Dec, 2020
#BabarAzam trends as Pakistan misses injured ...
07:53 PM | 18 Dec, 2020
Maria Sharapova officially engaged to millionaire ...
03:21 PM | 18 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Celebrity romances and weddings of 2020
08:11 PM | 19 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr