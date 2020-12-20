Pak Vs NZ: Pakistan set target of 164 runs for Kiwis
Share
HAMILTON – Greens shirts put up a target of 164 for New Zealand.
Pakistani versatile batsman Mohammad Hafeez makes a remarkable 99.
Well played @MHafeez22 ????#NZvPAK | #HarHaalMainCricket | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/miAf9Hgv56— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 20, 2020
Earlier in the first T20, New Zealand defeated Pakistan by 5 wickets. New Zealand is leading the series with 1-0.
The third match between both teams will be played on December 22.
Pakistan Squad
1 Abdullah Shafique, 2 Mohammad Rizwan (wk), 3 Haider Ali, 4 Mohammad Hafeez, 5 Shadab Khan (capt), 6 Khushdil Shah, 7 Imad Wasim, 8 Faheem Ashraf, 9 Wahab Riaz, 10 Shaheen Afridi, 11 Haris Rauf
New Zealand Squad
1 Martin Guptill, 2 Tim Seifert (wk), 3 Kane Williamson (capt), 4 Devon Conway, 5 Glenn Phillips, 6 Jimmy Neesham, 7 Kyle Jamieson, 8 Scott Kuggeleijn 9 Tim Southee, 10 Trent Boult, 11 Ish Sodhi
Indians collapse ‘like MIG-21s’ against ... 03:47 PM | 19 Dec, 2020
ADELAIDE – India was dealt a record blow by Australia on Saturday after the hosts restricted the Men in Blue to ...
- Proton launches X70 SUV crossover in Pakistan01:46 PM | 20 Dec, 2020
- Probe finds Sukkur top cops guilty for murder of Faisalabad lawyer01:00 PM | 20 Dec, 2020
- Karachi cop saves the day by extinguishing fire on electric pole ...12:20 PM | 20 Dec, 2020
- Shafqat Mehmood announces formulation of education policy for Pakistan11:29 AM | 20 Dec, 2020
- Pak Vs NZ: Pakistan set target of 164 runs for Kiwis11:03 AM | 20 Dec, 2020
- Jennifer Aniston self isolates after co-worker tests positive for ...04:41 PM | 19 Dec, 2020
- Bakhtawar Bhutto and fiance Mahmood Choudhry to have a ‘Destination ...01:57 PM | 19 Dec, 2020
- Naimal Khawar makes a happy bridesmaid on her sister's Mayoun!12:20 PM | 19 Dec, 2020
-
- Most beautiful places to worship outside Pakistan10:44 PM | 18 Dec, 2020
- Celebs who went back to school despite being famous!07:59 PM | 14 Dec, 2020
- Top 10 Google searches in Pakistan for 202002:59 PM | 10 Dec, 2020