Pak Vs NZ: Pakistan win toss, opt to bat against Kiwis
Web Desk
11:03 AM | 20 Dec, 2020
Pak Vs NZ: Pakistan win toss, opt to bat against Kiwis
Share

HAMILTON – The second T20I between green shirts and black caps will begin at 11 am today in Seddon Park.

Earlier in the first T20, New Zealand defeated Pakistan by 5 wickets. New Zealand is leading the series with 1-0.

The third match between both teams will be played on December 22.

Kane Williamson will be returning to the stadium in the second match as he had left the series midway after becoming a father.

Pakistan Squad

1 Abdullah Shafique, 2 Mohammad Rizwan (wk), 3 Haider Ali, 4 Mohammad Hafeez, 5 Shadab Khan (capt), 6 Khushdil Shah, 7 Imad Wasim, 8 Faheem Ashraf, 9 Wahab Riaz, 10 Shaheen Afridi, 11 Haris Rauf

New Zealand Squad

1 Martin Guptill, 2 Tim Seifert (wk), 3 Kane Williamson (capt), 4 Devon Conway, 5 Glenn Phillips, 6 Jimmy Neesham, 7 Kyle Jamieson, 8 Scott Kuggeleijn 9 Tim Southee, 10 Trent Boult, 11 Ish Sodhi

Indians collapse ‘like MIG-21s’ against ... 03:47 PM | 19 Dec, 2020

ADELAIDE – India was dealt a record blow by Australia on Saturday after the hosts restricted the Men in Blue to ...

More From This Category
Pakistan face New Zealand in 2nd T20 tomorrow
08:36 PM | 19 Dec, 2020
Indians collapse ‘like MIG-21s’ against ...
03:47 PM | 19 Dec, 2020
PCB appoints Muhammad Wasim as Chief Selector of ...
12:35 PM | 19 Dec, 2020
Undefeated UFC Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov named ...
10:53 AM | 19 Dec, 2020
#BabarAzam trends as Pakistan misses injured ...
07:53 PM | 18 Dec, 2020
Maria Sharapova officially engaged to millionaire ...
03:21 PM | 18 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Celebrity romances and weddings of 2020
08:11 PM | 19 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr