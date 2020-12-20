Pak Vs NZ: Pakistan win toss, opt to bat against Kiwis
HAMILTON – The second T20I between green shirts and black caps will begin at 11 am today in Seddon Park.
Earlier in the first T20, New Zealand defeated Pakistan by 5 wickets. New Zealand is leading the series with 1-0.
The third match between both teams will be played on December 22.
Kane Williamson will be returning to the stadium in the second match as he had left the series midway after becoming a father.
Pakistan Squad
1 Abdullah Shafique, 2 Mohammad Rizwan (wk), 3 Haider Ali, 4 Mohammad Hafeez, 5 Shadab Khan (capt), 6 Khushdil Shah, 7 Imad Wasim, 8 Faheem Ashraf, 9 Wahab Riaz, 10 Shaheen Afridi, 11 Haris Rauf
New Zealand Squad
1 Martin Guptill, 2 Tim Seifert (wk), 3 Kane Williamson (capt), 4 Devon Conway, 5 Glenn Phillips, 6 Jimmy Neesham, 7 Kyle Jamieson, 8 Scott Kuggeleijn 9 Tim Southee, 10 Trent Boult, 11 Ish Sodhi
