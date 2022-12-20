Dr Talha Alkashmiri appointed coordinator to Pakistani PM on Arab digital media

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appointed Dr Talha Muhammad Younas Alkashmiri as his new coordinator on Arab digital media.

According to a statement issued by the PM Office on Monday, "The Prime Minister has been pleased to appoint Dr. Talha Muhammad Younas Alkshmiri as Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Arab Digital Media in the Prime Minister's Office (Public), Islamabad, on a purely honorary basis with immediate effect and until further notice.”

The notification from the PM Office is dated December 15, but was released to the media on Monday.

Alkashmiri is from Faisalabad and has a PhD from the Punjab University in Lahore. He has written several books in the Arabic language, including on Kashmir and relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. He is currently a post-doctoral researcher at the Islamic Research Institute of the International Islamic University, Islamabad.

Pakistan has close ties with many Arab nations, especially Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Around three million Pakistani expats live and work in Saudi Arabia and are the largest source of remittances to the South Asian nation. The UAE is the second-largest labour market for Pakistani workers.