Dr Talha Alkashmiri appointed coordinator to Pakistani PM on Arab digital media
Web Desk
12:29 AM | 20 Dec, 2022
Dr Talha Alkashmiri appointed coordinator to Pakistani PM on Arab digital media
Source: File photo
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appointed Dr Talha Muhammad Younas Alkashmiri as his new coordinator on Arab digital media.

According to a statement issued by the PM Office on Monday, "The Prime Minister has been pleased to appoint Dr. Talha Muhammad Younas Alkshmiri as Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Arab Digital Media in the Prime Minister's Office (Public), Islamabad, on a purely honorary basis with immediate effect and until further notice.”

The notification from the PM Office is dated December 15, but was released to the media on Monday.

Alkashmiri is from Faisalabad and has a PhD from the Punjab University in Lahore. He has written several books in the Arabic language, including on Kashmir and relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. He is currently a post-doctoral researcher at the Islamic Research Institute of the International Islamic University, Islamabad.

Pakistan has close ties with many Arab nations, especially Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Around three million Pakistani expats live and work in Saudi Arabia and are the largest source of remittances to the South Asian nation. The UAE is the second-largest labour market for Pakistani workers.

More From This Category
Imran fires fresh salvo at Gen Bajwa despite ...
11:58 PM | 19 Dec, 2022
Punjab Governor summons PA session on no-trust ...
11:13 PM | 19 Dec, 2022
PDM submits no-trust motion against Punjab CM ...
10:20 PM | 19 Dec, 2022
Pakistani delegation leaves for Afghanistan to ...
09:22 PM | 19 Dec, 2022
Imran Khan claims establishment pressurising ...
08:22 PM | 19 Dec, 2022
Mother of Firdous Ashiq Awan passes away in ...
06:32 PM | 19 Dec, 2022

Horoscope
Daily Horoscope — December 19, 2022
08:19 AM | 19 Dec, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Shah Rukh Khan tells Wayne Rooney who is 'Pathaan' similar to in football
12:16 AM | 20 Dec, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr