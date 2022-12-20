Pakistani forces gun down all TTP militants in Bannu hostage rescue operation
PESHAWAR – Pakistani security forces have gunned down all militants in an operation aimed at freeing hostages in the northwestern region.
Reports in local media said terrorists, who have taken control of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) center in Bannu, have been eliminated and as forces cleared the detention area, it emerged on Tuesday.
The operation was conducted by the Special Services Group (SSG) of the Pakistan Army and all hostages were reportedly recovered from the CTD compound.
Viral clips on social media show clouds of black smoke arising from CTD compound while locals heard a blast from the Cantonment area.
Earlier, Pakistani clerics visited Kabul to soften TTP while the hostage situation entered third day as talks failed to make headway.
More to follow...
