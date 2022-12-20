Search

Sajal Aly shares Lionel Messi’s quote after historic FIFA World Cup win

09:16 PM | 20 Dec, 2022
Sajal Aly shares Lionel Messi’s quote after historic FIFA World Cup win
Source: Sajal Aly (Instagram)

KARACHI – Fans across the world are showering praising on Argentina’s star player Lionel Messi for an epic victory over defending champions France in the FIFA World Cup final in Qatar on Sunday.

Pakistani actress Sajal Aly and several other celebrities were present at Lusail Stadium to witness the historic event in the Gulf country. They also shared photos and videos while cheering the victory of the blue shirts.

Now, Aly has posted some more clicks from the stadium on Instagram where she also shared a famouse quote of Messi as a caption.

“You can overcome anything, if and only if you love something enough. -Lionel Messi,” read the caption as the Lollywood diva paid tribute the legend player.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sajal Ali (@sajalaly)

The 35-year-old crowned his glittering career with the one trophy that was missing as he gave a performance that will go down in the FIFA history.

Here's how people in Messi's hometown celebrated Argentina's World Cup win

