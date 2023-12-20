Search

Babar Azam dethrones India’s Shubman Gill as world No. 1 ODI batsman

03:18 PM | 20 Dec, 2023
Source: File Photo

DUBAI – Pakistan’s former captain Babar Azam has reclaimed the No.1 position for ODI batters from India's Shubman Gill following a major shake-up on the latest MRF Tyres ICC Men's Player Rankings.

Babar stands at the top spot with 824 points while Gill dropped to second position with 810 points. Indian player Virat Kohli clinched the third position with 775.

A spinner from England has become the newest player to hold top spot for T20I bowlers. Adil Rashid has been rewarded for his good consistent form in the Caribbean as he moves up two places and takes the top spot from Afghanistan's Rashid Khan (second) and India's Ravi Bishnoi (third) on the T20I rankings for bowlers as a host of England and West Indies players make their move less than six months out from the start of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Rashid becomes just the second player from England to hold the No.1 ranking for T20I bowlers after off-spinner Graeme Swann held the top spot back more than a decade ago.

It means three different players have held the premier position on the list for T20I bowlers over the last three weeks, with West Indies spinner Akeal Hosein (up three spots to sixth) and South Africa counterpart Tabraiz Shamsi (up three places to ninth) also making eye-catching moves inside the top 10 on a busy day for the rankings.

There is also some change within the latest Test rankings following Australia's emphatic victory over Pakistan in Perth, with a host of players from the reigning ICC World Test Championship side making some eye-catching progress.

Opener Usman Khawaja (up three places to fourth) moves in front of Babar and within striking distance of top-ranked Kiwi Kane Williamson on the updated rankings for Test batters, while teammates David Warner (up nine spots to 27th) and Mitchell Marsh (improves 12 places to equal 68th) also make some ground after good knocks against Pakistan.

Facebook Comments

