France restricts social welfare benefits with fresh 'anti-immigration' law

PARIS - Days after summering humiliation at the hands of lawmakers, the French president managed to get an immigration bill passed by the parliament, restricting benefits for the immigrants.
The bill was approved by a wide margin though the piece of legislation is visibly anti-immigration, prompting some to even claim that the ruling regime has caved in to Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally (RN).
The numbers game implies that 349 members voted in favour while 186 were against the legislation. The upper house had passed the legislation already.
“It’s not by holding your nose in central Paris that you can fix the problems of the French in the rest of the country,” said Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin after the bill was passed.
As far as the contents of the bill are concerned, the new legislation makes it more difficult for migrants to bring family members to France. The legislation being criticized by rights groups also delays migrants' access to welfare benefits.
The bill also bans detaining minors in detention centres and is tougher than the bill which was discarded without being debated earlier.
Another striking feature of the bill is the fact that social security benefits for foreigners will now be conditioned on five years of presence in France, or 30 months for the employed.
Additionally, provisions have been established to negotiate migration quotas, and procedures have been implemented to revoke French nationality from dual-national offenders.
After the bill was passed, Ms Le Pen called it an "ideological victory" for the far-right while Eric Ciotti, the leader of the right-wing Republican party called the bill "firm and courageous".
On the other hand, multiple NGOs slammed the bill and branded it as the "most regressive" immigration law in decades.
It is "the most regressive bill of the past 40 years for the rights and living conditions of foreigners, including those who have long been in France," around 50 groups including the French Human Rights League said in a joint statement.
French Communist Party leader Fabien Roussel also went against the bill and said the text is directly inspired by RN pamphlets against immigration.
Pakistani currency witnessed marginal gains against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market.
On Wednesday, the US dollar remained stable and was being quoted at 281.25 for buying and 284.25 for selling.
Euro comes down to 309.5 for buying and 312.5 for selling. British Pound rate dropped to 360 for buying, and 363.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 75.5.
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 20 December 2023
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|281.25
|284.25
|Euro
|EUR
|309.5
|312.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360
|363.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.9
|78.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.5
|76.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188
|190
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|745.89
|753.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.82
|40.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.4
|41.8
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.97
|36.32
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|911.82
|920.82
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.66
|61.26
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.83
|177.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.98
|27.28
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|728.49
|736.49
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.81
|78.51
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.56
|27.86
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.98
|325.48
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.12
|8.27
KARACHI – Gold prices continue upward journey in local market, following an uptick in international market.
On Wednesday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs217,600, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs186,557.
In international market, the precious of yellow metal increased by $4 to reach $2,047.
Bullion remained volatile in the Pakistan amid continued political and economic uncertainty and people prefer to buy gold in such times as safe investment.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Karachi
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Quetta
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Attock
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Multan
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,498
