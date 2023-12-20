France restricts social welfare benefits with fresh 'anti-immigration' law

PARIS - Days after summering humiliation at the hands of lawmakers, the French president managed to get an immigration bill passed by the parliament, restricting benefits for the immigrants.

The bill was approved by a wide margin though the piece of legislation is visibly anti-immigration, prompting some to even claim that the ruling regime has caved in to Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally (RN).

The numbers game implies that 349 members voted in favour while 186 were against the legislation. The upper house had passed the legislation already.

“It’s not by holding your nose in central Paris that you can fix the problems of the French in the rest of the country,” said Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin after the bill was passed.

As far as the contents of the bill are concerned, the new legislation makes it more difficult for migrants to bring family members to France. The legislation being criticized by rights groups also delays migrants' access to welfare benefits.

The bill also bans detaining minors in detention centres and is tougher than the bill which was discarded without being debated earlier.

Another striking feature of the bill is the fact that social security benefits for foreigners will now be conditioned on five years of presence in France, or 30 months for the employed.

Additionally, provisions have been established to negotiate migration quotas, and procedures have been implemented to revoke French nationality from dual-national offenders.

After the bill was passed, Ms Le Pen called it an "ideological victory" for the far-right while Eric Ciotti, the leader of the right-wing Republican party called the bill "firm and courageous".

On the other hand, multiple NGOs slammed the bill and branded it as the "most regressive" immigration law in decades.

It is "the most regressive bill of the past 40 years for the rights and living conditions of foreigners, including those who have long been in France," around 50 groups including the French Human Rights League said in a joint statement.

French Communist Party leader Fabien Roussel also went against the bill and said the text is directly inspired by RN pamphlets against immigration.