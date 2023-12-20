Gold price up by Rs900 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold registered gains for the third consecutive day of the running business week in line with the rising international prices on Wednesday.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association per tola gold price surged by Rs900 to close at Rs218,500.

The price of 10-gram gold went up by Rs500 to settle at Rs187,328. The international price of the precious metal increased by $13 to reach $2,060.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani rupee further advanced its positive trajectory against the US dollar, during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

Before noon, the rupee was hovering at 282.70, jumping Rs0.31, in the inter-bank market.

In the last session, the rupee recorded a slight gain to settle at 283.01 against the greenback.