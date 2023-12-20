Nawaz Sharif to contest elections from NA-15 Mansehra, says Capt Safdar

PESHAWAR – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Captain (retd) Safdar Awan said party supremo Nawaz Sharif would contest elections from NA-15 Mansehra.

The announcement comes as the former prime minister was given relief by courts by suspending his conviction in Avenfield, Al-Azizia and other cases, and that general elections draw closer.

Talking to media, Capt Safdar said the nomination papers of Nawaz Sharif would be submitted to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on December 21.

He said the former three-time premier would win the election from NA-15, which is dubbed as stronghold of the PML-N. He said Sharif would address the issues of Khyber Pakhtunkhwas after becoming the prime minister for fourth time.

Saying he would not take part in elections, he said Maryam Nawaz to contest polls on national and provincial seats in Punjab.

He said Amir Muqam would be the next chief minister of Khbyer Pakhtunkhwa.